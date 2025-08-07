In pictures: Hastings Big Wheel attraction is back and lit-up

The attraction, by the boating lake, has not been constructed for the last two years due to an issue with the ground surface it was standing on. Now its is back and is illuminated at night creating an attractive landmark on the seafront.
The boating lake is currently drained to deal with an algae problem.
