In pictures: Hastings Big Wheel attraction is back and lit-up

By Andy Hemsley
Published 7th Aug 2025, 10:44 BST
The Big Wheel attraction on Hastings seafront is back open and working for the first time this summer.

The attraction, by the boating lake, has not been constructed for the last two years due to an issue with the ground surface it was standing on. Now its is back and is illuminated at night creating an attractive landmark on the seafront.

The boating lake is currently drained to deal with an algae problem.

