In pictures: Hastings Lego event raises funds for charity

Hastings Brick Fair was held at The Hastings Centre on The Ridge and hosted by local Lego shop Brickz ‘n’ Bitz. It featured brick building tables, Lego themed crafts, face painting and a colouring competition as well as a selection of stalls offering Lego for sale.

Brickz N Bitz is an independent local business that opened a new shop min Robertson Street, in September last year. It was established by Lindsey Dancy and her partner, Kristel Murphy. Lindsey said: “Since opening, it exceeded all of our expectations. We didn’t realise how popular it would be, and we have met some really nice people who share our passion.”

Kristel Murphy said: “We are a local family run business. We held the first ever Hastings Brick Fair last year. It was a small event but was really popular so this year we had a much bigger venue with more sellers and decided to give half the door taking to Macmillan.

"The reason Lego is so popular is that it gets the creative juices flowing. You have to use your imagination and even as an adult, it brings the kid in you out. There is no age limit you can be four or 104.

Lego is also very good for children with autism or ADH as it helps them to focus.

"At the moment we are doing party events, team building events for adults. We are continually moving forward. We recently launched a pre-loved section alongside all the new products we sell.”

1 . Hastings Brick Fair 2024 hosted by Brickz n Bitz at The Hastings Centre on August 17. Kristel Murphy and Lindsey McKeon, owners of Brickz n Bitz, pictured with some of their friends. Hastings Brick Fair 2024 hosted by Brickz n Bitz at The Hastings Centre on August 17. Kristel Murphy and Lindsey McKeon, owners of Brickz n Bitz, pictured with some of their friends. Photo: staff

