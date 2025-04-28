Hastings Lifeboat Station open day on April 27 2025. Photo Roberts PhotographicHastings Lifeboat Station open day on April 27 2025. Photo Roberts Photographic
In pictures: Hastings Lifeboat Station holds Open Day

By Andy Hemsley
Published 28th Apr 2025, 10:23 BST
People had the opportunity to view the Hastings lifeboats up close and meet crew members when the Lifeboat Station held an Open Day on Sunday.

The event enjoyed brilliant sunny weather, with a lot of people taking time to explore the station, look over the boats and learn more about the important work it does in helping to save lives at sea.

There was also the chance to buy RNLI souvenirs to take home.

A spokesperson for the Hastings RNLI said: “The beautiful sunshine meant that we had lots of people coming to see our boats and talk to the crew.”

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Lifeboat Station open day on April 27 2025. Photo Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Lifeboat Station open day on April 27 2025. Photo Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Lifeboat Station open day on April 27 2025. Photo Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Lifeboat Station open day on April 27 2025. Photo Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts

