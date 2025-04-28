In pictures: Hastings Lifeboat Station holds Open Day

The event enjoyed brilliant sunny weather, with a lot of people taking time to explore the station, look over the boats and learn more about the important work it does in helping to save lives at sea.

There was also the chance to buy RNLI souvenirs to take home.

A spokesperson for the Hastings RNLI said: “The beautiful sunshine meant that we had lots of people coming to see our boats and talk to the crew.”

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

1 . Hastings Lifeboat Station open day on April 27 2025. Photo Roberts Photographic Hastings Lifeboat Station open day on April 27 2025. Photo Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts

2 . Hastings Lifeboat Station open day on April 27 2025. Photo Roberts Photographic Hastings Lifeboat Station open day on April 27 2025. Photo Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts

3 . Hastings Lifeboat Station open day on April 27 2025. Photo Roberts Photographic Hastings Lifeboat Station open day on April 27 2025. Photo Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts

4 . Hastings Lifeboat Station open day on April 27 2025. Photo Roberts Photographic Hastings Lifeboat Station open day on April 27 2025. Photo Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts