In pictures: Hastings Miniature Railway runs Santa steam train specials

The first of the special festive trains got underway in stormy conditions on Saturday December 7.

The experience includes a return train ride between Marine Parade and Rock-a-Nore to meet Father Christmas in his grotto and winter wonderland, an age appropriate present, free refreshments, a free mounted family photo, a model railway and children’s cinema.

The next Santa special trains run on Friday December 13 and Friday December 20, from 4pm – 8pm (four trains each day).

There will be six trains running each day on Saturday December 21 and Sunday December 22 from 2pm – 8pm, with trains also running on December 23 from 2pm – 8pm (six trains).

Trains depart on the hour every hour with the last train departing at 7pm. Please allow an hour for the whole experience.

The price is £18.50 for children aged one – 15; £6 for under one year-olds and £12 for adults.

You can book now online at www.hmrsanta.com or call 07789 725438.

Pictures by Kevin Boorman.

