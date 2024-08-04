In pictures: Hastings MP praises RNLI as lifeboat crew and volunteers take to the stage

Crew members and volunteers took to the stage last Thursday as hundreds of people gathered at The Stade open space for an afternoon of live music to celebrate the work of the RNLI.

During the celebration 200 maroons were sounded as a recognition to the anniversary and the fact that maroon rockets were launched to alert the crew of a launch before the age of pagers and mobile phones.

Helena Dollimore presented the crew with a framed picture of her recent motion in parliament praising the organisation.

She said: “I put down an Early Day Motion in Parliament to congratulate the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) on its 200th anniversary of saving lives at sea. 51 MPs supported the motion thanking all crew members who have risked their lives to save over 140,000 lives at sea. They also pay tribute to all volunteers past and present who support this vital work.

“I will also be presenting a copy to the volunteer team at Rye Harbour RNLI. I congratulate the RNLI in their 200th year. Our local stations and volunteers work so hard risking all to save lives at sea.”

Kevin Boorman, whose family have long associations with the Hastings Lifeboat, said: “It was a brilliant day, the Stade was packed, there was an amazing atmosphere and the feedback has been fantastic.

“Judges, who have been so supportive, lent us Debbie their duck for the day, it included lots of Old Town detail, including the lifeboat house of course.”

1 . Helena Dollimore MP congratulates Hastings' RNLI on its 200th anniversary. Helena is pictured with Richard Beattie, Volunteer Chair of Lifeboat Management Group and Guide at Hastings RNLI. Photo by Kevin Boorman. Helena Dollimore MP congratulates Hastings' RNLI on its 200th anniversary. Helena is pictured with Richard Beattie, Volunteer Chair of Lifeboat Management Group and Guide at Hastings RNLI. Photo by Kevin Boorman. Photo: Kevin Boorman

2 . Hastings Lifeboat 200 year anniversary Lifeboat crew and volunteers on stage Photo: Kevin Boorman

3 . Hastings Lifeboat 200 year anniversary Lifeboat crew and volunteers on stage Photo: Andrew Clifton

4 . Hastings Lifeboat 200 year anniversary Debby the Duck outside the Lifeboat House. Pic by Kevin Boorman Photo: Kevin Boorman