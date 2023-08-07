In Pictures: Hastings Old Town Carnival gurning competition

The event was held at Butlers Gap, in George Street, last Friday (August 4). The event was inspired by Hastings legend Ron ‘Popeye’ Everett.

Much loved Ron was a familiar face in the carnival procession and around the Old Town after gaining a reputation for his uncanny impersonation of cartoon character Popeye The Sailorman. His is remembered by a sailor hat sculpture at Butlers Gap, created by local artist Leigh Dyer. Among those pulling funny faces were Mayor Margi O’Callaghan, former mayor Cllr James Bacon, Carnival Chairman Keith Leech and Bonfire Society chairman Heather Leech.