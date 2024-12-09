In pictures: Hastings Old Town Church lit up with Christmas Tree Festival

The event was organised by The Two Towers Trust who raise funds for the two mediaeval churches of St Clements and All Saints in the Old Town.

The Trees by Treelight evening opened the festival and was attended by Hastings and Rye MP Helena Dollimore and Cllr David Whitehill, Deputy Mayor of Hastings.

The church was open at the weekend for people to admire the decorated trees. The Fipple Consort, five piece recorder group, gave a free afternoon concert in the church on Saturday December 7 while a local community choir performed on Sunday afternoon.

Visitors were able to enjoy refreshments, including mulled wine and cake and there were a number of stalls offering unique hand-made Christmas gifts.

Pictures by Kevin Boorman and submitted.

1 . St Clements Church Christmas Tree Festival St Clements Church Christmas Tree Festival Photo: Kevin Boorman

2 . St Clements Church Christmas Tree Festival St Clements Church Christmas Tree Festival Photo: Kevin Boorman

3 . St Clements Church Christmas Tree Festival St Clements Church Christmas Tree Festival Photo: Kevin Boorman