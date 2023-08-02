In pictures: Hastings Old Town Criers competition

People were in good voice at the start of Carnival Week when the Hastings Old Town Criers competition took place.

The event took place on the steps of St Clements Church and saw people ringing hand bells and testing their vocal chords in order to gain the title. The competition is open to all comers.

This year saw Michelle Brown crowned as Women’s Town Crier. Former Mayor and Old Town councillor James Bacon came first in the men’s section but had to decline the role due to his other work in the Old Town. Instead it went to runner-up – another Hastings councillor Andy Batsford. Hastings Mayor Margie O’Callaghan also had a go.

The event is organised by High Street Traders.

1 . Old Town Criers' Competition 2023, part of Hastings Old Town Carnival Week. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Old Town Criers' Competition 2023, part of Hastings Old Town Carnival Week. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

