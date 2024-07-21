In pictures: Hastings Pirate Day build up

Pubs in Hastings Old Town were getting in the mood by raising the Jolly Roger and offering rum cocktails, while residents were busy decorating their houses.

The main parade form up at Robertson Street in Hastings town centre from 11.30 this morning leaving at noon to process to the Stade Open Space in the Old Town for an afternoon of live music and swashbuckling entertainment.

Hundreds of local people are expected to dress up as pirates and take part in the procession. The main A259 seafront road will be closed from Harold Place to the Stade from 12 noon – 1pm.

