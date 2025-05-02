In pictures: Hastings rock band gives concert in the town

The timeless songs were brought to life by Stealer, a labour of love performed by Pete Prescott, Neil Roberts, David Driver and Pete Billings.
They were supported by internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Claire Hamill, who lives in Hastings and who knew and worked with Free. Claire has also worked and toured with John Martyn, Procol Harum, Jethro Tull, and King Crimson, Ray Davies, of The Kinks and Vangelis, as well as providing lead vocals on the song ‘Look Over Your Shoulder’ on Yes guitarist Steve Howe's second solo studio album.
Jeff Penfold was there to capture these pictures from the evening.
