In pictures: Hastings rock band gives concert in the town

By Andy Hemsley
Published 2nd May 2025, 11:36 BST
An appreciative audience enjoyed listening to the classic blues-rock sounds of Free and Bad Company at the Stables Theatre this week.

The timeless songs were brought to life by Stealer, a labour of love performed by Pete Prescott, Neil Roberts, David Driver and Pete Billings.

They were supported by internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Claire Hamill, who lives in Hastings and who knew and worked with Free. Claire has also worked and toured with John Martyn, Procol Harum, Jethro Tull, and King Crimson, Ray Davies, of The Kinks and Vangelis, as well as providing lead vocals on the song ‘Look Over Your Shoulder’ on Yes guitarist Steve Howe's second solo studio album.

Jeff Penfold was there to capture these pictures from the evening.

Claire Hammill in concert

1. Claire Hammill in concert

Claire Hammill in concert Photo: Jeff Penfold

Stealer in concert

2. Stealer in concert

Stealer in concert Photo: Jeff Penfold

Stealer in concert

3. Stealer in concert

Stealer in concert Photo: Jeff Penfold

Claire Hammill in concert

4. Claire Hammill in concert

Claire Hammill in concert Photo: Jeff Penfold

