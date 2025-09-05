In pictures: Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival is back this month

This year’s festival programme promises a rich blend of entertainment and gastronomy, featuring local vineyards and producers, alongside music from 15 live bands and this year we have a new acoustic stage.

Other special events include Ska Night, on Friday September 12, featuring The Interceptors from Salisbury, bringing high-energy music and dancing to the festival atmosphere. Sunday 14 will see the return of the much-loved Liane Carroll Jazz Breakfast, an intimate and soulful start to the day with one of Hastings’ most celebrated performers.

Live acts on Saturday include The Swing Street Orchestra, The Lost Boys, Dr Savage and the Hot Sauce, Soul Town’s Sisters of Soul and The Funking Barstewards.

Sunday’s line-up includes Kinsella. The 6.5 Specials, The Street Lights, Harry Randle Marsh Band and Sam Calver Band.

One of the event organisers Mike Raxworthy said: “The Hastings Seafood, Wine and Music Festival celebrates the town’s vibrant cultural life, bringing together the very best in local food, drink, and live entertainment.” Well behaved dogs are welcome.

You can also buy tickets online at www.hastingssussex.uk/events/festivals-and-carnivals/hastings-seafood-and-wine-festival/ There is a free festival cup with each ticket.

Tickets are £6.50 for the Saturday and Sunday sessions and tickets for the Jazz Breakfast are £14.45 – £27.20, with children under 16 £12. Tickets for the Friday Ska Night are £15, which also includes entry to the Saturday and Sunday music sessions.

The Hastings Seafood, Wine and Music Festival 2024. Photo by Frank Copper. Liane Carroll and Mike Raxworthy.

