In pictures: Hastings snowfall

Brief flurries of snow coated roads and gardens early on the morning of Thursday November 21. But it seemed to be sporadic and confined to higher areas.

People in the Old Town experienced no snow, while just half a mile up the road, toward Ore snow was coating roads.

It was a similar scene in St Leonards, with higher areas seeing a brief snowfall but the seafront and lower areas unaffected.

Hastings today (Friday 22) is sunny but remaining very cold, with temperatures feeling like minus one degrees by early evening. It is getting warmer at the weekend but wet with high winds, which could reach gusts of up to 60mph.

Kevin Boorman and Andrew Clifton took these pictures of snow on Thursday.

Next week is mainly dry and cloudy with some sun and temperatures at around nine or ten degrees.

1 . Hastings snowfall Hastings snowfall Photo: Andrew Clifton

2 . Hastings snowfall Hastings snowfall by Kevin Boorman Photo: Kevin Boorman

3 . Hastings snowfall Hastings snowfall by Kevin Boorman Photo: Kevin Boorman