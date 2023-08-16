In pictures: Hastings supporters cheer on Lionesses as Arsenal star fires them into World Cup final

They enjoyed watching all the action in the sun on a big screen on the pier as a part of a Piertown Hastings event.

England were ahead at half-time thanks to a scintillating strike from Ella Toone, but hosts Australia levelled with a wonder goal from Sam Kerr. Australia then seemed to be in the ascendency but a long ball from defender Milly Bright, opened up their defence for Lauren Hemp to brush aside two defenders and slot in. The game was sealed in the 86th minute when Arsenal star Alessia Russo extended England’s lead to 3 – 1.