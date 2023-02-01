Hundreds of people marched along the seafront today (Wednesday, February 1) in a demonstration as teachers went on strike.

The event was organised by the National Education Union (NEU) and coincided with civil servants, train drivers and university lectures also taking strike action across the UK.

People assembled by Hastings Pier at 11am and marched along the seafront before an NEU public rally was held at noon at The Observer Building in Cambridge Road.

Marchers held placards and children joined in the demonstration. People chanted ‘Save our schools’ and slogans, such as ‘They say cut back, we say fight back’.

Bexhill teachers, Haley Roberts and Paul Tobutt, were at a similar march in Eastbourne. They work at The Workplace School in Bexhill, part of The Sabden Multi Academy Trust.

Haley said: “We believe we can't keep running schools like they are. It is really difficult and actually the kids deserve the best education, but we can't do that without proper funding.”

Paul said: "I don't think anyone in our school or anyone here really wants to strike, but it has got to the point now with this government where something has got to give. I don't think they thought there would be the swell of public support for all the different unions.”

The NEU said the union was calling for teachers to get a pay rise above the rate of inflation.

It added that pay for experienced teachers has fallen by a fifth in real terms since 2010 and that the UK is facing the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

The union said the Government is suggesting experienced teachers’ pay should only go up by five per cent this year, which in reality represents a seven per cent cut due to inflation being above 10 per cent.

Secondary school teacher and NEU national vice-president Phil Clarke said: “Every year we present comprehensive evidence to the Government about how cutting our pay in real terms means our schools can’t recruit and retain enough teachers.

"Parents know this when they hear that their children are being taught by non-specialists in important subjects or their teachers change frequently as staff move out of the profession.

"Yet year on year the Government has ignored this. We have been left no choice but to strike and our ballot result - the biggest by any union since the government brought in even stricter laws restricting the right to strike in 2016 - shows how determined our members are to stand up for their pupils and themselves.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “I am very grateful to head teachers for all their work to keep our schools open and to minimise the impact of today's strike action.

“One school closure is too many, and it remains deeply disappointing that the NEU proceeded with this disruptive action – but many teachers, head teachers and support staff have shown that children’s education and wellbeing must always come first.

“Conversations with unions are ongoing and I will be continuing discussions around pay, workload, recruitment and retention, and more.”

Strike march organised by the NEU, National Education Union, in Hastings on February 1 2023.

