In pictures: Hastings Trans Pride Fest

It got underway on Friday evening with The Big Queer party at the Hastings Observer Building in Cambridge Road. The evening featured music, cabaret and interactive performance and carried on with dancefloor sounds from DJ Suzi Mx and Sarah Buller.

The festival took place on Sunday in and around Hastings Museum and enjoyed glorious sunshine. The day started with swimming sessions at the nearby leisure pool and continued with a Queer Market, Trans History Hunt, live performances and workshops. Community organisations came along to take part.

There were food stalls and people were able to take advantage of the fine weather at a picnic area outside.

Trans Pride Hastings co-founder Victoria Oldman said: “I am thrilled that we had such a huge presence for our event at Hastings Museum. The weekend was a big celebration of all things Trans and non-binary.

"It’s a really challenging time for the Trans community as a whole but Hastings has really rallied in support behind us. We are so much larger than we were last year and we would not be able to do this without the support of the town. It shows we are a welcoming town and that there is room for us all.”

Trans Pride Hastings has been recognised, this year, for creating the Best Grassroots Pride of the Year in national awards given out by Gaydio - the UK’s LGBTQ+ radio station.

Trans Pride Hastings is a Community Interest Company. It came into being in February last year, founded by local people Victoria Oldman and Zed Gregory. Last July they worked with a team of volunteers to deliver 15 events in Hastings, St Leonards and Bexhill, across eight days focusing on community building, support and celebration.

The pair said: “Our community and our town made trans Pride Hastings an uplifting and incredible week of events for the local trans and non binary community."

Have you read? Hastings Pride event cancelled.

Have you read? In pictures: These are the best pubs in Hastings and St Leonards to sit outside and enjoy the sunny weather

1 . Trans Pride Festival 2024 at Hastings Museum on July 28. Trans Pride Festival 2024 at Hastings Museum on July 28.Photo: JL

2 . Trans Pride Festival 2024 at Hastings Museum on July 28. Trans Pride Festival 2024 at Hastings Museum on July 28.Photo: JL

3 . Trans Pride Festival 2024 at Hastings Museum on July 28. Trans Pride Festival 2024 at Hastings Museum on July 28.Photo: JL

4 . Trans Pride Festival 2024 at Hastings Museum on July 28. Trans Pride Festival 2024 at Hastings Museum on July 28.Photo: JL