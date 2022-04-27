Town mayor Howard Mundin called the event ‘marvellous’, saying: “The sun came out and so did the community.”

He thanked all of the groups, entertainers, sports clubs and council staff who helped make the afternoon a success.

He also thanked Flint and Co for sponsoring the event.

Visitors were treated to performances by Ariel Drama Academy and Alegria Spanish Dancers.

Buddy Blue the bunny was also there for photographs and children got to practice their sports skills with Haywards Heath Town Football Club and Haywards Heath Rugby Football Club. Poi Passion also taught kids fun circus skills.

