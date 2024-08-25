In pictures: heavy traffic after crash on A27 between Worthing and Arundel

By Connor Gormley
Published 25th Aug 2024, 13:17 BST
A collision between a Tesco truck and a car has led to serious delays on the A27 between Worthing and Arundel, new pictures show.

The pictures, sent to Sussex World earlier today (August 25), show queuing cars and a large emergency response to the incident.

Reports on AA Route Planner suggest delays of at least five minutes and increasing, westbound between Arundel Road (Woodman Arms) and Poling Street, with further delays westbound from A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction) to A284 Lyminster Road.

Sussex Police has been contacted for comment.

Delays have been reported in the area.

1. In pictures: heavy traffic after crash on A27 between Worthing and Arundel

Delays have been reported in the area. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

There's a large emergency services response on the ground.

2. In pictures: heavy traffic after crash on A27 between Worthing and Arundel

There's a large emergency services response on the ground. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Delays are reported in both directions.

3. In pictures: heavy traffic after crash on A27 between Worthing and Arundel

Delays are reported in both directions. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:A27ArundelTescoAngmering

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.