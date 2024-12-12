In pictures: High hopes for new indoor food hall as street food feast comes to Chichester

The North Street food hall offers a range of eateries and drinks.

The Ghost at the Feast, a new indoor food hall in Chichester, opened to high praise and higher hopes at a launch event yesterday (December 11).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The food market, which is officially open to the public as of today (December 12), combines a range of distinct food and drink outlets, with an emphasis on artisanal quality, variety, and a convivial atmosphere.

It opens to considerable fanfare on North Street, in a site previously occupied by haberdashery shop Closs and Hamblin. Plans for the outlet were submitted to and approved by Chichester District Council earlier this year, and signage featuring a range of spooky teddy bears eating noodles and browsing menus appeared back in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners hope that the new venture, which features street kitchens, craft beer and specialist coffee outlets, as well as a micro-winery, will inject new life into Chichester’s night-time economy, giving customers a vital new space in which to eat, drink and socialise with friends

Sushi at The Ghost at the Feast.

"The ghost at the feast of thne hospitality table is that the traditional restaurant model is broken,” a handout given to guests at yesterday’s event reads. “Indie food and drink businesses are operating in a sector that is increasingly tough and unsustainable, both ecologically and financially. Together we are addressing the ghost at the feast, in fact, we are embracing it with a big, convivial collaboration from the best local indie food and drinks folk.”

And, if the response of guests is anything to go by, that’s exactly what it’s set to do. “You’ve got all these different cuisines – the tacos, caribbean food, sushi. It’s a great example of the way food and community go together. You can buy from anywhere and sit in the community dining area, you can meet with six different people and all of you are eating from six different places,” said Amber Wormald.

The food hall opens months after Chichester was mentioned on Jeremy Vine, with several residents pointing out a lack of viable activities for young people. It’s hoped that The Ghost of the Feast might go some way towards filling that void.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I work at Jam Cafe, which is very focused on young people,” Amber added. “I think it's great for young people. Everything’s reasonably priced for what it is. Even if you sit and have a little bit of food with your friends, it’s so open and such a perfect community space.”

Cocktails and Caccia and Tails