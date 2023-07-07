In pictures: High Salvington Windmill annual fête, one of Worthing's best traditional family fêtes

There was a wonderful atmosphere on Saturday, with lots of volunteers on hand to keep up the momentum. Worthing deputy mayor Ibsha Choudhury and his wife, former mayor Henna Chowdhury, were among guests. Events coming up include open afternoons on Sunday, July 16, and Sunday, August 20, 2.30pm to 5pm, and a classic cars day on Sunday, August 6, 2.30pm to 5pm.