In pictures: High Salvington Windmill annual fête, one of Worthing's best traditional family fêtes

Families had a fabulous time at High Salvington Windmill’s annual fête, one of the best traditional family fairs around. The mill team prides itself on having plenty of pocket-money games and attractions for children, along with china-smashing, golf, guessing games, stalls selling cakes, a big raffle, morris dancers, tours of the windmill, refreshments, cakes and ice cream.
There was a wonderful atmosphere on Saturday, with lots of volunteers on hand to keep up the momentum. Worthing deputy mayor Ibsha Choudhury and his wife, former mayor Henna Chowdhury, were among guests. Events coming up include open afternoons on Sunday, July 16, and Sunday, August 20, 2.30pm to 5pm, and a classic cars day on Sunday, August 6, 2.30pm to 5pm.
1. High Salvington Windmill
The traditional annual fete at High Salvington Windmill is one of the best around locally, with pocket-money games and attractions for children, morris dancers, tours and ice cream Photo: Jamie Cheshire / Eddie Mitchell / Freelance
2. High Salvington Windmill
The traditional annual fete at High Salvington Windmill is one of the best around locally, with pocket-money games and attractions for children, morris dancers, tours and ice cream Photo: Jamie Cheshire / Eddie Mitchell / Freelance
3. High Salvington Windmill
The traditional annual fete at High Salvington Windmill is one of the best around locally, with pocket-money games and attractions for children, morris dancers, tours and ice cream Photo: Jamie Cheshire / Eddie Mitchell / Freelance
4. High Salvington Windmill
The traditional annual fete at High Salvington Windmill is one of the best around locally, with pocket-money games and attractions for children, morris dancers, tours and ice cream Photo: Jamie Cheshire / Eddie Mitchell / Freelance