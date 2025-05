In pictures: High Salvington Windmill welcomes hundreds to traditional summer fête

Organised by High Salvington Mill Trust and the hard-working fête co-ordination team, the event on July 7 was in the style of a village fair, with traditional games like hook a fish and beat the buzzer.

It is the windmill’s busiest open day on its calendar and it proved a great afternoon, bright and breezy after a rainy morning, with so many people having fun.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman was there, along with Worthing mayor Ibsha Choudhury, and there was a dancing display by Sompting Morris.

High Salvington Windmill : High Salvington Windmill Visitors enjoyed the traditional summer fete at High Salvington Windmill on a bright and breezy afternoon Photo: High Salvington Windmill

