In pictures: High-speed thrills at Goodwood's scorching Festival of Speed

Kicking off on Thursday, July 10 and continuing through until Sunday, July 13, special for this year’s event was a 75-year anniversary celebration of Formula 1 racing. The Festival hosted a series of events celebrating one of the most prominent motorsports leagues in the world, giving attendants a unique chance to see some of the prestigious drivers in the sport, driving some of the most famous cars to ever tackle the track.

As always, central to this year’s action was the famous Goodwood Hill Climb, which saw a range of legendary F1 Supercars – as well as a host of vehicles from motorsport’s glittering past and exciting future – navigate the estate’s notoriously challenging course. More then just a chance to see the cars in action, it was also a display of technical skill, precision engineering, and tranquility under pressure; a celebration of everything that makes motorsport exactly what it is.

Among the famous faces at this year’s event were: four-time world champion Alain Proust, Jackie Stewart, the sport’s oldest living world champion, current F1 fan favourite Ollie Bearman, and dominant F1 star Mark Webber.

As well as the F1 anniversary, this year’s festival goers were the first to lay eyes on new the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 N, the electric MG IM 6 and 6, the Chevrolet Corvet, E-Ray and many more; further cementing the Goodwood Festival as the best place for automotive launches in the UK.

Photos by Michael Staunton and Michael John Reed.

1 . In Pictures: Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 A BMX rider backflips through the air. Photo: Michael John Reed. Photo: Michael John Reed. REEDIMAGE.

2 . In Pictures: Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 Ready your engines! A Hyundai speeds down the track. Photo: Michael John Reed. REEDIMAGE.

3 . In Pictures: Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 The Festival of Speed is a chance to relive the motorsport's glittering past and glimpse its exciting in future. Photo: Michael John Reed. REEDIMAGE.