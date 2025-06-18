In Pictures: Historic replica sailing ship arrives in Eastbourne

Crowds gathered to Sovereign Harbour on Tuesday, June 17, to witness the arrival of the Nao Victoria, a full-size replica of the flagship of Ferdinand Magellan and the first ship to circumnavigate the world.

The ship will be open to the public from 10am until 8pm daily until Sunday, June 22.

A spokesperson for ship’s visit said: “Just over 500 years ago, five ships led by explorer Ferdinand Magellan sailed west from Spain to seek a route around the newly-discovered Americas in the hope of finding an alternative route to the ‘spice islands’ of what is today Indonesia.

"It was long and perilous journey, but Magellan discovered the ‘straits’ – to which he gave his name, that led to the ocean he called ‘Pacifico’, the Pacific…although for several centuries it was referred to as the Sea of Magellan.

"Only one ship, the Nao Victoria, survived and returned to Spain, having completed the first-ever circumnavigation of the world.

"Sadly, Ferdinand didn’t live to accept the fruits of his discoveries. Midway through the journey he was killed during a skirmish with some native warriors. But his name survives, not only the Straits of Magellan but by numerous regions, places, waterways and streets around the world from animal breeds (penguins, birds and dogs), plants (from fuschias to strawberries), and telescopes, galaxies, asteroids and clouds even the first submerged submarine circumnavigation; and the spacecraft that explored Venus."

The visit to Eastbourne is part of a north European for Nao Victoria with admission to the ship being £8 for an adult, £4 for a child up to 12, or a family tickets (two adults and up to three children costing £20).

Tickets may be purchased at the gangway, or in advance online from [email protected] Visit: www.fundacionnaovictoria.org

