In pictures: Hop Festival takes place at farm near Rye

By Andy Hemsley
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 09:57 BST
A family owned farm at Udimore, near Rye, celebrated its 330th hop harvest at the weekend with a big Hop Festival.

Set in a field at Tibbs Farm, overlooking a valley of hop bines, the event featured live music from local bands, Morris dancers and four beers from Sussex breweries made using green hops grown at the farm.

Farmer Phil Wheeler explained how the English hop growing industry has declined over the years and how the farm is one of the few remaining growers in the country.

He hosted a beer tasting session and talk with the head brewers from Harveys, Long Man and Brewing Brothers, who explained how important the Tibbs Farm hops were in the beers that they brewed.

There was a free bus shuttle service running to the farm from Rye railway stations.

Udimore Hop Festival

1. Udimore Hop Festival

Udimore Hop Festival Photo: supplied

Udimore Hop Festival

2. Udimore Hop Festival

Udimore Hop Festival Photo: supplied

Udimore Hop Festival

3. Udimore Hop Festival

Udimore Hop Festival Photo: supplied

Udimore Hop Festival

4. Udimore Hop Festival

Udimore Hop Festival Photo: supplied

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RyeSussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice