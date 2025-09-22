In pictures: Hop Festival takes place at farm near Rye

Set in a field at Tibbs Farm, overlooking a valley of hop bines, the event featured live music from local bands, Morris dancers and four beers from Sussex breweries made using green hops grown at the farm.

Farmer Phil Wheeler explained how the English hop growing industry has declined over the years and how the farm is one of the few remaining growers in the country.

He hosted a beer tasting session and talk with the head brewers from Harveys, Long Man and Brewing Brothers, who explained how important the Tibbs Farm hops were in the beers that they brewed.

There was a free bus shuttle service running to the farm from Rye railway stations.

