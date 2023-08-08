In pictures: Hundreds flock to free Horsham 'Love Parks' events

Hundreds flocked to free events at a number of venues throughout the Horsham district to celebrate Love Parks Week.

Horsham District Council provided fun things to do for people of all ages, tastes and abilities.

It was all part of the national Love Parks Week campaign which is sponsored by Keep Britain Tidy. The council hosted a packed programme of activities across several of its most attractive sites throughout the week which brought out over a thousand participants in total.

Especially popular were The Woodland Tales shared by touring theatre group The Fabularium, who delighted audiences throughout the week with open-air performances combining clowning, comedy and song.

Their performances were enjoyed in Horsham Park’s Human Nature Garden, Leechpool Woods and Bennett’s Field in Horsham and Fletcher’s Croft in Steyning.

People channelled their creativity with The Girl Who Gardens at Horsham Park, Southwater Country Park Café and the Steyning Centre, making floral art designs. Steyning Parish Council and Southwater Country Park Café stepped in to loan their indoor venues when the weather turned wet.

Getting messy in the fresh air with Paintbox making plaster models of wildlife was also a big hit across several venues.

Record numbers went along to Horsham Park Children’s Fun Sessions at the Park Podium bandstand with free family fun from a range of magicians, clowns and entertainers.

Another full house was the Wonderbugs Forest School activities at Leechpool Woods, inviting families and groups to take part in making woodland creations and sessions of Wild and Well Yoga, encouraging people to slow down and absorb the peaceful forest surroundings.

Horsham Council cabinet member for leisure Jon Olson said: "Love Parks Week is a national campaign, which helped to remind Horsham residents how essential our award-winning local parks and green spaces are for healthy, happy communities.

"This summer, it has been particularly important to provide free outdoor activities for families across the district, and our much-loved parks, woodland and open spaces provided the perfect backdrop for everything that the council organised this past week.”

The aim of the Love Parks Week campaign is to inspire children and adults to get outdoors, enjoy the benefits of reconnecting with nature and appreciate the beauty of local parks.

1 . Storytelling Storytelling from The Fabularium Photo: Contributed

2 . Model making Open air plaster model making Photo: Contributed

3 . Southwater The Fabularium at Southwater Photo: Contributed

4 . Leechpool Woods Making woodland creations in Horsham's Leechpool Woods. Photo: Contributed

Next Page Page 1 of 3