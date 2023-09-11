In Pictures: Hundreds gather for 2023 St Wilfrid's Hospice Starlight Stroll

Hundreds gathered on Saturday, September 9, for the annual Starlight Stroll in Eastbourne in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Family and colleagues lit up Eastbourne Seafront and remembered loved ones to help raise vital funds for hospice care.

In a statement, a spokesperson for St Wilfrid’s Hospice said: Over 600 walkers, supported by more than 50 volunteers, strolled five miles along Eastbourne Seafront; remembering loved ones and supporting the hospice.

"So far they have raised an amazing £38,000 but we know this number will increase and we are incredibly grateful for every penny. There were laughs, there were tears, and there was an amazing sense of camaraderie.

“A huge thank you goes out to everyone who supported the event; the volunteers who so generously gave up their time, Fit. by Maria for the fabulous warm up, Bean Bike and Alfresco Fish And Chips Van for providing much needed sustanance, our sponsors Clarke Roofing (Southern) Ltd and, of course, everyone who took part.”

1 . St Wilfrids Starlight Stroll 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) St Wilfrids Starlight Stroll 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

