In Pictures: Hundreds gather for Worthing Summer Fete

The fete, which took place on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13, brought ‘summer fun’ to Worthing with a mix of stalls, games, food, entertainment, and activities.
Visitors were able to browse a variety of local makers, artisan products, and independent traders, enjoy street food and sweet treats, and soak up the summer atmosphere with live music and performances throughout the day.
The fete offered family games, children’s rides, garden games, community showcases as well as a dedicated doggy area offering lots to do for dogs in attendance.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.