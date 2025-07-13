In Pictures: Hundreds gather for Worthing Summer Fete

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 13th Jul 2025, 16:51 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2025, 16:55 BST
Hundreds gathered in Worthing for the very first Steyne Gardens Summer Fete.

The fete, which took place on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13, brought ‘summer fun’ to Worthing with a mix of stalls, games, food, entertainment, and activities.

Visitors were able to browse a variety of local makers, artisan products, and independent traders, enjoy street food and sweet treats, and soak up the summer atmosphere with live music and performances throughout the day.

The fete offered family games, children’s rides, garden games, community showcases as well as a dedicated doggy area offering lots to do for dogs in attendance.

In Pictures: Hundreds gather for Worthing Summer Fete

1. In Pictures: Hundreds gather for Worthing Summer Fete

In Pictures: Hundreds gather for Worthing Summer Fete Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

In Pictures: Hundreds gather for Worthing Summer Fete

2. In Pictures: Hundreds gather for Worthing Summer Fete

In Pictures: Hundreds gather for Worthing Summer Fete Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

In Pictures: Hundreds gather for Worthing Summer Fete

3. In Pictures: Hundreds gather for Worthing Summer Fete

In Pictures: Hundreds gather for Worthing Summer Fete Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

In Pictures: Hundreds gather for Worthing Summer Fete

4. In Pictures: Hundreds gather for Worthing Summer Fete

In Pictures: Hundreds gather for Worthing Summer Fete Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice