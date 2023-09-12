BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

In Pictures: Hundreds of residents enjoy the heatwave in Eastbourne

Hundreds of Eastbourne residents flocked to the beach to soak up the sun in the heatwave at the weekend.
By Sam Pole
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST

Pictures show hundreds of residents at the beach enjoying the hot weather that came during the heatwave at the weekend (September 9 and 10).

Highs of 28C were felt in the town as the heatwave swept throughout the county.

With the hot weather set to continue into the next weekend, (September 16 and 17) many more residents are set to make their way to Eastbourne beach.

People enjoying the heatwave in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

1. In Pictures: Hundreds of residents enjoy the heatwave in Eastbourne

People enjoying the heatwave in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

People enjoying the heatwave in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

2. In Pictures: Hundreds of residents enjoy the heatwave in Eastbourne

People enjoying the heatwave in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

People enjoying the heatwave in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

3. In Pictures: Hundreds of residents enjoy the heatwave in Eastbourne

People enjoying the heatwave in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

People enjoying the heatwave in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

4. In Pictures: Hundreds of residents enjoy the heatwave in Eastbourne

People enjoying the heatwave in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page