In Pictures: hundreds turn out for Middleton Village Fete 2024

By Connor Gormley
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 12:11 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 12:21 BST
Sunshine and warm weather greeted residents and visitors who turned out for this year’s Middleton-on-Sea Village Fete.

Taking place on Sunday (July 23), on Shrubbs Field, this year’s event had a little something for everyone, from a classic car show, to fairground games, brightly lit rides and a range of live entertainers.

Proceeds from this year’s event went to Sage House, a dementia-support facility in Tangmere, and, writing on Facebook, organisers made clear how happy they were with the turnout: “Thank you all for another amazing event. The weather was very kind to us this year and we are looking forward to next year, put the Sunday 20th July in your diaries and we look forward to doing it all again,” they said.

The village fete is a well-loved tradition in Midhurst, dating back some 46 years ago to celebrate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977. Since then, the jubilee hall committee have worked tirelessly to pull the fete together each year, bringing the village to life with light, sound, activities and colour.

Images: 1981Photographer

