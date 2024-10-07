In Pictures: I tried Butlin's new £15 million PLAYXPERIENCE centre, featuring VR, mini golf, laser tag and more

Dubbed the first of its kind on any holiday resort in the UK, the indoor play centre spans 50,000sqft across two floors and comes equipped with a range of exciting activities; including hi-tech mini golf game Tech Putt, in which computerised golf balls track each player’s stats, three escape rooms covering a range of themes, a virtual reality arcade with an assortment of bespoke experiences, shuffleboard with some of the longest tables in Europe, digital darts, laser tag, an augmented reality batting cage, a cafe and a bar.

It represents fifteen months of work for the holiday resort chain, which operates in three locations across the UK, and celebrated the launch of the SKYPARK experience in Minehead earlier this year.

Speaking to the Bognor Regis Observer, Butlin’s CEO John Hendry-Pickup congratulated resort staff on the successful launch, and laid out his hopes for the new experience, as well as what it could mean for locals.

"There’s nothing like this in any park around the UK, and that’s something we pride ourselves on here at Butlin’s,” he said. “We have created 30 new jobs here, and it’s nice to see people who are new to new to us and people who have been around for a while working together.”

He went on to thank local authorities like Arun District Council and West Sussex County Council for their support during the planning, application and construction process, adding that ambitious projects like these would not be possible without the support of local councils and councillors.

"They were super helpful and supportive. This project is like nothing else, and so when we were trying to describe it, it can be quite to imagine, but they did. And for us, doing it while operating as a resort required really great management.”

He added that the PLAYXPERIENCE centre, like everything on offer at Butlin’s is also open to locals wishing to visit the resort with a day pass, adding “It’s great value for money. Between the laser tag, the arcade and the escape rooms, if you try to do what you can do here on the high street, it’s going to cost you a lot more money.”

