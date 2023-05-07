Celebrations were had by all in Midhurst as the town celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III.

Residents gathered in the Market Square to watch the once in a lifetime event.

The parish Church rang their coronation bells from 9.30am for an hour and coverage of the event was shown onscreen from 10am.

There was market stalls showing off delicious picnic-style foods, plenty of tables and chairs to use, and activities for the little ones.

Similar events also took place in Petworth, where residents were invited to attend a celebration Eucharist at St Mary’s Church from 10.30am. Afterwards, from 3pm to 8pm in the market square, Petworth Town Council arranged to provide ‘music, entertainment and fun for all the family’, with face-painting, live music and a fancy dress competition.

Coronation celebrations in the Market Square at Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305061 Photo: S Robards

