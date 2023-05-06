In Pictures: King Charles III's Coronation celebrations in Chichester
Chichester came together today (May 6) to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.
By Sam Pole
Published 6th May 2023, 17:16 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 17:19 BST
The Cathedral Green at Chichester Cathedral was host to the celebrations today (Saturday May 6), offering a big screen for residents to enjoy the festivities.
Deck chairs were set out for people to gather for picnics whilst watching the proceedings and there was themed arts, crafts, games and face painting for children to enjoy.
Here are 11 pictures of the Coronation in the city.