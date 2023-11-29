In pictures: Lancing Village Christmas Fayre and Trail sees hundreds enjoying the festivities

​​New Christmas lights have been switched in Lancing and the Village Christmas Fayre has seen hundreds of children queueing for their first glimpse of Father Christmas this year.

The annual festivities saw 31 businesses taking part in the Christmas Village Trail on Saturday and South Street was closed for a range of stallholders selling Christmas goodies.

Sompting Primary School opened the event with Christmas carols, followed by Lancing Brass Band, and there were free Christmas craft activities with a visit to Father Christmas in his decorated cabin.

More than 200 children patiently waited to see him and all went home with a free present provided by Lancing Parish Council. Donations were raised for Lancing & Sompting Churches Foodbank.

The new Christmas street lights and Christmas tree are now illuminating the village, having been turned on earlier in the week. The council said the lights had received some positive feedback via social media, with more than 100 likes and many comments about how lovely they look.

1 . Lancing Village Christmas Fayre and Trail Lancing Village Christmas Fayre and Trail saw hundreds enjoying the festivities Photo: Lancing Parish Council

