In pictures: Littlehampton Bonfire lights up town

Bonfire societies from across the area joined the parade and the giant bonfire was lit at the green before a dazzling fireworks display began.

People had travelled from as far afield as Wales to attend the event, which was organised by the volunteers of the Littlehampton Bonfire Society and aided by a team of volunteer marshals and street collectors.

Sue Baker, the society’s press officer, said: “The Littlehampton Bonfire Society were proud to bring the fun and excitement of this traditional Sussex torchlight event once again to

the town in this, our 73rd year.

“Saturday night was fabulous. Huge crowds thronged the streets for this annual extravaganza! It was amazing to see all of the committee's planning come together with a spectacular parade of local marching groups and illuminated floats, traction engines, bands and the support of many different bonfire societies from across the county.

“SCS Waste helped us to build an amazing, big bonfire which burned beautifully and warmed and illuminated the huge crowds. Selstar Fireworks put on the best display the town has probably ever seen – truly beautiful!”

The event costs more than £30,000 to put on each year, with costs always increasing. More than £6,500 was collected at the event, and more than £800 donated online, but the society still needs to support if the event is to continue.

Sue said: “We would like to see this continue for another 73 years. To do this we need the support of local businesses with sponsorship and the town’s people with their generous donations. Please see our Just Giving appeal: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/littlehampton-bonfire-society

“Thank you all for your support – we just love to see the happy crowds enjoying our event! Long may this Sussex tradition continue! We wunt be druv!”

Winners for 2025 were as follows: Floats – 1 Newport, 2 Ventnor, 3 Ryde; Walking groups – 1 Scooter Buddies, 2 LMCS, 3 Charlotte Reader Dance Group; Overall youth winner – Rhythm and Melody Theatre Group; Best dressed visiting society – 1 Edenbridge, 2 Lewes Borough, 3 Hailsham; Best dressed banner-carrier – Barcombe; Steam – 1 D. Wiseman, 2 P. Holwick, 3 David Jacobs; Best-dressed visiting junior – Mason William-Simons, Eastbourne; Best-dressed visiting female – Katie Hook, Crowborough; Best-dressed visiting male – J.P. Ball, Burgess Hill; Best-dressed LBS juniors – Toby and Jacob Bastable, Rosemary and Evelyn Sorrell; Best-dressed LBS female – Damone Whittle; Best-dressed LBS male – Ben Francis and Best-dressed LBS pair – Billy Blanchard-Cooper and Amy Burroughs.

Click here for a gallery of more pictures from the event.

1 . Littlehampton Bonfire 2025 Crowds watching the fireworks above the bonfire and Cole's Funfair Photo: Trevor Whittle

2 . Littlehampton Bonfire 2025 Bonfire society members at the war memorial Service of Remembrance Photo: Trevor Whittle

3 . Littlehampton Bonfire 2025 Crowds at this year's Littlehampton Bonfire Photo: Trevor Whittle

4 . Littlehampton Bonfire 2025 Torchbearers in the 2025 Littlehampton Bonfire parade Photo: Trevor Whittle