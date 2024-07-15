In pictures: Man arrested after suspected acid attack in Bognor Regis

By Connor Gormley
Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:58 BST
A man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary following an incident in which it is believed a noxious substance was thrown, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

Police officers and other emergency services responded to reports of a disturbance at an address in Sturges Road reported shortly after 4pm yesterday (July 14).

Officers believe a noxious substance may have been thrown during the incident, and the ambulance service have treated people for minor injuries believed to be connected to this substance. The arrested man remains in custody at this time.

Part of the road was cordoned off following the incident while officers investigated.

"Officers are investigating, and there will be an increased police presence to provide reassurance,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

“Witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage, are asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 780 of 14/07”

