The hotly anticipated annual event was first introduced in 2021, to celebrate the construction by Midhurst Town Council of Carron Lane Skate Park. The old facilities there were well-used and loved by local skaters, but outdated, and the new facilities have been widely adopted by the community.

In a statement published just before this year’s event, which took place on Saturday May 18, Richard Watts, Chairman of the Town Council said: "The skate facility is a well loved piece of equipment for lots of people in our community and we are pleased to provide a chance to celebrate it annually with the Skate Jam. I particularly enjoy seeing how much the users of the park improve year on year and having the opportunity to help eachother and improve together is why we are very proud of this community asset".