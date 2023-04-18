In Pictures: Military vehicles on show in Hastings
An impressive array of military vehicles created a fine display when they lined up at The Stade in Hastings Old Town on Sunday.
The vehicles were taking part in the annual AA Invicta Military Road Run from Sevenoaks to Hastings. Vehicle owners added to the atmosphere by dressing in period costume.
The event has a fascinating history. On March 17 1909 , members of the Automobile Association (now known as the AA) carried a composite company of Guardsmen from London 60 miles to Hastings in their motor cars. This was an exercise organised by the Automobile Association in conjunction with the War Office (forerunner of the Ministry of Defence) to both raise the Government’s awareness that motorists are responsible people, and to test the viability of moving troops in large numbers by motor transport.
The troops, comprising a composite Battalion of 600 men from the Grenadiers, Coldstream and Scots Guards, were embarked in over 100 AA members’ open 4 and 5 seater cars, with the Guardsmen’s weapons, ammunition and equipment carried in London Taxis hired and converted for the occasion.
Sunday’s even was attended by local Hastings and St Leonards veterans. Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
