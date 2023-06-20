IN PICTURES: More than 700 people set off for Moonlight Walk for St Wilfrid's Hospice

More than 700 people set off from Chichester College at the weekend to raised money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

On Saturday, June 17, the huge group undertook this year’s Moonlight Walk, a ten-mile hike to fundraise for the Chichester charity. The charity is hoping to exceed its fundraising target of £100,000 after one generous benefactor pledged to match the first £50,000 of walker fundraising.

Describing this year’s event, a spokesperson for the charity said: “It was a fantastic evening of fun and remembrance, and was the first Moonlight Walk since the Covid-19 pandemic without any restrictions. The walkers were able to set off in one big wave at 8pm, which was a fantastic sight to see, with a sea of walkers in orange t-shirts striding out on their five or ten mile walks, in memory of loved ones who have died.

"Thankfully the great British summer did not disappoint, and it was a beautiful warm evening. We even managed to keep the thunderstorms away until the early hours of Sunday. V2 Radio attended the event and got the atmosphere going, and the energetic team from FitJoy were on-hand to make sure the walkers were warmed up before their big walks.

"The event village was better than ever, with delicious local food and drink from Forest Hogs Smokery, and fun face painting with Deborah from Go Glitter. The brand-new St Wilfrid’s Hospice mascot, Freida the owl, also made an appearance on the night, who proved very popular for selfies. Celebration Samba also provided a great atmosphere with live music.

"The walkers had some words of thanks and encouragement from new St Wilfrid’s CEO, Lois Howell, and she led the countdown to the start.

"For 2023, there was a brand new 10-mile route, mapped out by Hospice supporter Ruth Cleeves, which proved to be very popular with the walkers. Both routes took walkers through the beautifully lit Bishops Palace Gardens with a spectacular light trail, as well as a stop at the Guildhall in Priory Park. The Guildhall was lit by candlelight, and walkers had the opportunity to write a message to a loved one to hang on the Memory Arch.

"A huge thank you to all of the walkers, volunteers, marshals and supporters, and of course to the event sponsor, Henry Adams.”

1 . Moonlight Walk.jpg The walkers set off. Photo: Debs Flynn

2 . Moonlight Walk 1.jpg Walkers enjoy a dance Photo: Debs Flynn

3 . ST-Wilfs-MLW-2023-53 Credit Ralph Flynn.jpg More dancing! Photo: Ralph Flynn

4 . Moonlight Walk.jpg Two participants are awarded their medals Photo: Debs Flynn