Morris service at St Clements Church Hastings

In pictures: Morris dancers take over church for Jack in the Green

By Andy Hemsley
Published 6th May 2025, 10:34 BST
There was a lively Sunday morning scene at historic St Clements Church, in Hastings Old Town, when several local Morris dance sides took part in the annual Jack in the Green service.

Dancers from RX Morris, Hannah’s Cat and Rheda’s Dream were clapped down the aisle at the start of the service. They took part by giving a reading and a dance and the service finished with children taking part in a traditional ribbon dance collected in the Sussex village of Hooe.

Chris Leech and Sophie Williams performed a double jig dance. The couple will be married in the same church this summer.

Morris musicians, playing traditional instruments, provided music for much of the service.

Pictures by Kevin Boorman.

