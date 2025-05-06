In pictures: Morris dancers take over church for Jack in the Green

Dancers from RX Morris, Hannah’s Cat and Rheda’s Dream were clapped down the aisle at the start of the service. They took part by giving a reading and a dance and the service finished with children taking part in a traditional ribbon dance collected in the Sussex village of Hooe.
Chris Leech and Sophie Williams performed a double jig dance. The couple will be married in the same church this summer.
Morris musicians, playing traditional instruments, provided music for much of the service.
Pictures by Kevin Boorman.
