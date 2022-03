The road was closed at the weekend while the bridge was put in place.

Meanwhile, roadworks and construction of the new 2,750-home Mowbray Village north of Rusper Road are ongoing.

The bridge itself is expected to open this summer and will provide a safe crossing for children attending the new Bohunt Horsham school which opened at Mowbray in January.

1. Approaching the Rusper Road roundabout with the new bridge to the right

2. Construction of the new bridge across the A264 at Horsham started this week

3. Workmen use all their skills to get the bridge in place

4. The new bridge will provide a link to Mowbray Village north of Horsham where 2,750 homes are being built