In pictures: New Hastings Old Town restaurant offers authentic Turkish meze and BBQ

The restaurant is on the seafront at Marine Parade, opposite the boating lake and is set on two floors. It offers both hot and cold meze and a wide range of kebabs as well as seafood dishes, chef’s specials and sharing platters. There is good selection of vegetarian dishes on offer including the popular Imam Bayildi, stuffed aubergine. There is also a children’s menu.

Restaurant owner Beko said: “It has been better than we expected. People have been really positive and seem to love the atmosphere. They like the views from upstairs.

"We have a good selection of dishes and may add more in the future. The sharing platters have been very popular and offer good value for money. We have a good selection of wine, including Turkish wine.

"We had originally intended to serve fish and chips but there are already a lot of places in the Old Town doing that, so we decided to go for authentic Turkish food and it has been really popular.

Beko was full of praise for Hastings. He said: “I have lived and worked all over the country and was working in London when I moved here years ago. I love the town and its history. It has such a good feeling. I don’t think I will ever leave. My parents also love Hastings and have moved here.”

Comments on Facebook included: “Excellent food and service” and “Brilliant choice of veggie meals and the staff were so friendly and helpful. We can’t wait to come back.”

The restaurant is open from 11am for coffee and lunch.

