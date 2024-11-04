In pictures: New Lord Warden meets Hastings fishermen's representative

His visit came as part of his tour of all 14 Cinque Ports following his installation as Lord Warden at Dover on Tuesday 29th October.

The Lord Warden visited the Fishermen’ Museum, Hastings Fishermen’s Protection Society, and Hastings Lifeboat, before a short tour of the Old Town. He met the new curator of he fishermen’s museum Stephen Roberts-Pratt who also gave him a tour of Half Sovereign Cottage, created from half of an old Hastings fishing boat.

He was shown around the fishing beach by Paul Joy, chairman of Hastings Fishermen’s Protection Society.

Sir George said: “I am delighted to visit Hastings. I am a Hastings ‘virgin’, although was nearly grounded here when I was in charge of a ship early in my naval career, which would not have been an auspicious arrival! I have had a tremendous welcome, and have been pleased to meet so many people. I hope this is the first of many visits, I really want to get to know the town and its community.”

Pictures by Kevin Boorman.

Have you read? Westfield Christmas lights scaled back this year after complaints from residents

Have you read? Battle Bonfire celebrations in 50 pictures

1 . Lord Warden visits Hastings The Lord Warden at The Fishermen''s Museum Photo: supplied

2 . Lord Warden visits Hastings On the fishing beach at Hastings Photo: supplied

3 . Lord Warden visits Hastings Lord Warden visits Hastings Photo: supplied

4 . Lord Warden visits Hastings The Lord Warden meets Stephen Roberts-Pratt at Half Sovereign Cottage Photo: supplied