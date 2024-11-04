The Lord Warden on Hastings fishing beachplaceholder image
The Lord Warden on Hastings fishing beach

In pictures: New Lord Warden meets Hastings fishermen's representative

By Andy Hemsley
Published 4th Nov 2024, 15:25 BST
The new Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports, Admiral Sir George Zambellas was keen to know more about the Hastings fishing tradition and community when he visited the town on Friday November 1.

His visit came as part of his tour of all 14 Cinque Ports following his installation as Lord Warden at Dover on Tuesday 29th October.

The Lord Warden visited the Fishermen’ Museum, Hastings Fishermen’s Protection Society, and Hastings Lifeboat, before a short tour of the Old Town. He met the new curator of he fishermen’s museum Stephen Roberts-Pratt who also gave him a tour of Half Sovereign Cottage, created from half of an old Hastings fishing boat.

He was shown around the fishing beach by Paul Joy, chairman of Hastings Fishermen’s Protection Society.

Sir George said: “I am delighted to visit Hastings. I am a Hastings ‘virgin’, although was nearly grounded here when I was in charge of a ship early in my naval career, which would not have been an auspicious arrival! I have had a tremendous welcome, and have been pleased to meet so many people. I hope this is the first of many visits, I really want to get to know the town and its community.”

Pictures by Kevin Boorman.

Have you read? Westfield Christmas lights scaled back this year after complaints from residents

Have you read? Battle Bonfire celebrations in 50 pictures

The Lord Warden at The Fishermen''s Museum

1. Lord Warden visits Hastings

The Lord Warden at The Fishermen''s Museum Photo: supplied

On the fishing beach at Hastings

2. Lord Warden visits Hastings

On the fishing beach at Hastings Photo: supplied

Lord Warden visits Hastings

3. Lord Warden visits Hastings

Lord Warden visits Hastings Photo: supplied

The Lord Warden meets Stephen Roberts-Pratt at Half Sovereign Cottage

4. Lord Warden visits Hastings

The Lord Warden meets Stephen Roberts-Pratt at Half Sovereign Cottage Photo: supplied

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hastings
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice