In pictures: New Mediterranean restaurant and takeaway set to open in St Leonards this month

The restaurant is run by Burhan Jaf and his family. He said: “ We will be offering fresh home-cooked style food and aim to bring all of our customers the best value for money, services and food around, We offer deliveries to all surrounding areas of Hastings . We offer all our customers fast food delivery.

"You can now order your favourite dish online and get fast home delivery. We are very particular about our service and quality to give our customers a better experience. You can pay online and get your food delivered to your home in Hastings.”

A wide range of dishes include shawarma wraps and kebabs. There are a number of fish dishes, including calamari, prawns and salmon.

And there is plenty of choice for vegetarians, with a wide range of non-meat dishes on offer, including baba ganoush, imam bayildi and vegetable moussaka. There is also a children’s menu.

1 . Bess BBQ Mediterranean Restaurant & Takeaway 20 Norman Road, St Leonards, will be opening towards the end of June 2024. Photo submitted by Bess BBQ. Bess BBQ Mediterranean Restaurant & Takeaway 20 Norman Road, St Leonards, will be opening towards the end of June 2024. Photo submitted by Bess BBQ. Photo: Bess BBQ

