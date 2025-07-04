In pictures: New record shop in Hastings Old Town

Dave has been at the helm of Courthouse Records for a month now and says it is a dream come true for him.

The shop, which sells used vinyl records, CD’s and music cassettes, is situated in the trading mews in Courthouse Street, known locally as Dee Day’s Yard.

Dave said: “I love music and have always dreamed of one day running a record shop. It has been hard work, seven days a week but I am loving it.”

Dave also runs a popular monthly Music Quiz at Twelve Hundred Postcards bar in Queens Road, at 7.30pm on the third Wednesday of each month.

One wall of his shop is devoted to promoting local live music events. He said: "It is important to support the local music scene. There is so much live music happening in Hastings it is hard to keep up with it.”

Dave is always looking to by vinyl records and CD’s.

