In pictures: newest Midhurst museum exhibition showcases town's wartime history

In keeping with the spirit of Remembrance, the exhibition highlights the town’s wartime history, and the material impact of the fighting on its people, With gas masks – including the Mickey Mouse themed gas masks which would have been worn by children – a gas alarm bell saved from the old council offices, and used shell cases on display, it promises to explore the day to day realities of life during the Second World War.

The exhibition will also feature first aid cases with unused items, and a rare item designed to can fruit and vegetables when wartime rationing was at its peak – kindly donated by the Midhurst Women’s Institute.

During the war, Midhurst was one of the key defensive points along the South Coast, and home to a range of fortifications designed to hold the Germans at bay in the event of an invasion.

The display will be open every day until the end of the month from 10.30am until 3pm.

1 . Exhibition looks back on Midhurst's wartime history Unused first aid kids make up one part of the display. Photo: Midhurst museum

2 . Exhibition looks back on Midhurst's wartime history A First Aid Patrol helmet. Photo: Midhurst Museum

3 . Exhibition looks back on Midhurst's wartime history A wartime road lamp. Photo: Midhurst Museum

4 . Exhibition looks back on Midhurst's wartime history A gas alarm rattle - a vital tool for keeping residents safe. Photo: Midhurst Museum