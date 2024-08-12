In Pictures: Old Town Carnival Week gurning competition

The event was held at Butlers Gap, in George Street, last Friday (August 9). The gurning competition was inspired by Hastings legend Ron ‘Popeye’ Everett.
Much loved Ron was a familiar face in the carnival procession and around the Old Town after gaining a reputation for his uncanny impersonation of cartoon character Popeye The Sailorman. His is remembered by a sailor hat sculpture at Butlers Gap, created by local artist Leigh Dyer.
Among those pulling funny faces were Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers, carnival chairman Reg Wood, Bonfire Society chairman Heather Leech and Old Town councillor James Bacon.
The adult winner was Kay Gillam, while the children's winner was Alaina Phillips-Cruttenden.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic
Have you read? Hastings Carnival Pram Race in 57 pictures
have you read? Hastings Old Town Carnival procession in 66 pictures
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.