Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Gurning Competition. Photo Roberts PhotographicHastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Gurning Competition. Photo Roberts Photographic
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Gurning Competition. Photo Roberts Photographic

In Pictures: Old Town Carnival Week gurning competition

By Andy Hemsley
Published 12th Aug 2024, 10:30 GMT
People took on the challenge to pull a silly face when the annual gurning competition took place as part of the Old Town Carnival Week celebrations.

The event was held at Butlers Gap, in George Street, last Friday (August 9). The gurning competition was inspired by Hastings legend Ron ‘Popeye’ Everett.

Much loved Ron was a familiar face in the carnival procession and around the Old Town after gaining a reputation for his uncanny impersonation of cartoon character Popeye The Sailorman. His is remembered by a sailor hat sculpture at Butlers Gap, created by local artist Leigh Dyer.

Among those pulling funny faces were Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers, carnival chairman Reg Wood, Bonfire Society chairman Heather Leech and Old Town councillor James Bacon.

The adult winner was Kay Gillam, while the children's winner was Alaina Phillips-Cruttenden.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic

Have you read? Hastings Carnival Pram Race in 57 pictures

have you read? Hastings Old Town Carnival procession in 66 pictures

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Gurning Competition. Photo Roberts Photographic

1. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Gurning Competition. Photo Roberts Photographic

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Gurning Competition. Photo Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Gurning Competition. Photo Roberts Photographic

2. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Gurning Competition. Photo Roberts Photographic

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Gurning Competition. Photo Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Gurning Competition. Photo Roberts Photographic

3. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Gurning Competition. Photo Roberts Photographic

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Gurning Competition. Photo Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Gurning Competition. Photo Roberts Photographic

4. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Gurning Competition. Photo Roberts Photographic

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Gurning Competition. Photo Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Old TownGeorge StreetHastings
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice