Hikers took part in either a marathon on Saturday, June 8 or a half-marathon on June 9 to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Starting in Brighton marathon runners, walked through the South Downs before reaching Seven Sisters before finishing up at Beachy Head in Eastbourne.

Half-marathon runners began their event in Alfriston before finishing at the same place as the marathon runners in Eastbourne.

Helen Hancock, Challenge Events Team Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, says: “Macmillan Cancer Support is incredibly grateful to the 1,389 people who took part in the breathtakingly beautiful, but physically challenging South Coast Mighty Hike at the weekend. So far, they’ve raised an incredible £550,000! We couldn’t be more grateful for our amazing supporters.

“The thousands of people who are taking part in Macmillan Mighty Hikes this summer are part of something very special. Every penny raised at a Mighty Hike will help Macmillan to provide vital support for people living with cancer, when they need it most.

“Our waiting list is open for the South Coast Mighty Hike 2025 and there are still some places available at a small number of our other Macmillan Mighty Hikes this summer, so sign up now at mightyhikes.macmillan.org.uk.”

