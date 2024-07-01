In pictures: People enjoy Hastings Garden Festival

The annual event is organised by Hastings Botanical Garden, who are in the process of creating the Marianne North Centre to commemorate the famous botanic artist who spent much of her life in the town in between travelling the world to illustrate rare plants.

This year brought the Marianne North Wonderdomes to town. Guided by friendly hosts explore twelve, beautifully crafted, knee-high, display domes. Each dome contained intriguing artefacts, plant life or miniature scenes that invited people to come closer, observe deeply and make field notes.

There were also live music performances throughout the afternoon as well as interactive workshops and demonstrations. The event celebrated and showcased charities and community groups who deliver green space, gardening, growing and wellbeing initiatives benefitting our local area and wider community.

The Marianne North Centre vision is to create a community asset where Hastings Botanic Garden will be the focal point and main area, providing representative environments of the regions which are most influential in the Marianne North paintings.

​This will include plants which have been attributed to North, species from Borneo, South Africa and Australia. Set alongside the Botanic Garden will be an interactive education gallery and digital space promoting educational courses, visits and workshops.

