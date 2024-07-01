In pictures: People hit the beach at Hastings to soak up glorious Saturday sunshine

Wall to wall sunshine saw the beach and promenade busy from Hastings Old Town to St Leonards. Cafes and eateries along the seafront were packed with people eager to take advantage of the good weather as temperatures rose to the early 20’s but felt hotter. The pier was also busy and was packed during the afternoon for an open-air music event.

Sadly Sunday’s weather couldn’t live up to Saturday and though temperatures were still warm, there was cloud and outbreaks of rain.

It is looking like a cloudy, but mostly dry week ahead with temperatures reaching 19 degrees.

