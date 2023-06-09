In pictures: People spotted peering over cliff edge in East Sussex
A number of people have been pictured getting dangerously close to the cliff edge at Birling Gap in East Sussex.
The people were photographed today (Friday, June 9).
Last month East Sussex County Council issued a warning to both residents and visitors about the risks that the county’s cliffs can pose.
Every year thousands of tonnes of chalk falls from the cliffs without warning, posing a danger to those on top and those walking or sitting on the beach below.
East Sussex County Council has been contacted for a comment.
READ THIS:
Sussex Police drug-driving crackdown: Engineer, security employee and former window fitter among those disqualified during winter campaign
Page 1 of 2