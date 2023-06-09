NationalWorldTV
In pictures: People spotted peering over cliff edge in East Sussex

A number of people have been pictured getting dangerously close to the cliff edge at Birling Gap in East Sussex.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 9th Jun 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 15:13 BST

The people were photographed today (Friday, June 9).

Last month East Sussex County Council issued a warning to both residents and visitors about the risks that the county’s cliffs can pose.

Every year thousands of tonnes of chalk falls from the cliffs without warning, posing a danger to those on top and those walking or sitting on the beach below.

Most recently, in March, there was a cliff fall between Cuckmere Haven and Birling Gap.

East Sussex County Council has been contacted for a comment.

Birling Gap

Related topics:East Sussex County CouncilSussex Police