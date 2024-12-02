In pictures: planting 950 bulbs to celebrate landmark anniversary at Chichester Cathedral

The bulbs were planted on the Cathedral’s historic West Doors in a ‘joyous event’ uniting worshippers, residents cathedral staff and volunteers, civic leaders and pupils from local primary schools.

The planting coincides with the Cathedral’s Gold Eco Church Award – an honour bestowed by Christian conservation charity A Rocha UK, highlighting a commitment to caring for god’s creation, addressing climate change and leading sustainability efforts within the church.

Chichester Cathedral is only the fourth cathedral in the UK to achieve the award, which recognises the hard work of staff across a range of areas of Church life. Last year, significant investment in energy efficiency saw the installation of a new low-energy lighting system which has already yielded significant energy savings. On Earth Day, the cathedral publicly declared its plan to become net-zero by 2030, and launched a suite of sustainability-focused webpages, showcasing a range of environmentally friendly initiatives, including an interactive map of the Cathedral Quarter, detailing its ecology and wildlife projects.

The Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler, Dean of Chichester, said: “We are deeply honoured to receive the gold Eco Church award, which recognises the many efforts made by our entire community to care for God’s creation. At Chichester Cathedral, we are committed to becoming carbon neutral, striving to weave sustainability into every aspect of our life and ministry. This award affirms our ongoing work to protect and preserve the natural world. Together, we aim to steward God’s earth with reverence and responsibility.”

Helen Stephens, Church Relations Manager, added: “Our huge congratulations to Chichester Cathedral on their well-deserved Gold Eco Church award. Over the past year Chichester Cathedral has made impressive strides in its environmental efforts, reflecting a commitment to sustainability and welcoming nature that aligns with being a beacon in their community. It is great to see all levels of the Cathedral leadership integrating eco principles into every aspect of Cathedral life. There

is clearly a strong commitment to being a Cathedral that speaks up and responds to the ongoing climate and nature crises.”

1 . In pictures: planting 950 bulbs to celebrate landmark anniversary at Chichester Cathedral The bulb planting coincides with the Cathedral's newly-acquired Gold Eco Church Status. Photo: Connor Gormley

2 . In pictures: planting 950 bulbs to celebrate landmark anniversary at Chichester Cathedral The estates team planted 950 bulbs in anticipation of the cathedral's 950-year anniversary next year Photo: Connor Gormley

3 . In pictures: planting 950 bulbs to celebrate landmark anniversary at Chichester Cathedral Lavant Primary School students help plant bulbs. Photo: Connor Gormley

4 . In pictures: planting 950 bulbs to celebrate landmark anniversary at Chichester Cathedral Windy weather and muddy boots couldn't keep these hard-working gardeners away. Photo: Connor Gormley